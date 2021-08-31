Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1633545109
  2. 1633545114
  3. 1633545114
  4. 1633545099
  5. 1633545102
  6. 1633545108
  7. 1633545107
  8. 1633545114
  9. 1633545110
  10. 1633545115
  11. 1633545115
  12. 1633545113
  13. 1633545108
  14. 1633545111
  15. 1633545104
  16. 1633545114
  17. 1633545115
  18. 1633545110
  19. 1633545115
  20. 1633545113
  21. 1633545144
  22. 1633545153
  23. 1633545151
  24. 1633545152
  25. 1633545151
  26. 1633545152
  27. 1633545152
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7730992
  • Stock #: 25911
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1DR504373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25911
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Air Suspension
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Wheel Covers
Adjustable Pedals
Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2014 Kia Optima SX T...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Mazda Tribute G...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Audi A4 2.0T PR...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory