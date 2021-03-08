Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

260,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Just Deals Ltd

416-230-1586

2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

416-230-1586

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

260,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6686147
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG6DT586452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 260,000 KM

Vehicle Description

as is excellent conditions
If the customer decide to buy the vehicle AS IS condition ******ONLY***********We must state now through OMVIC by law: ***********EVEN IF THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES WELL***************These vehicles are being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at a
Mechanical Equipment
• Engine: 5.4L FFV V8
• Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic w/OD (4R75E) -inc: auxiliary oil cooler
• 3.73 Axle Ratio
• GVWR: 4,309 kg (9,500 lb) Payload Package
• Transmission w/Oil Cooler
• Rear-Wheel Drive
• Engine Oil Cooler
• Block Heater
• 72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
• 120 Amp Alternator
• 3920# Maximum Payload
• HD Shock Absorbers
• Front Anti-Roll Bar
• Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
• 124.9 L Fuel Tank
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS and Front Vented Discs Read Less

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

