2013 Dodge Journey LIKE NEW / NO ACCIDENT / WELL MAINTAINED / 4 CYL /

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499

$7,000 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9224956

9224956 VIN: 3C4PDCAB9DT614378

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Knee Air Bag

