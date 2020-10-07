Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Edge

182,714 KM

Details Description Features

$10,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,450

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 6180723
  2. 6180723
  3. 6180723
  4. 6180723
  5. 6180723
  6. 6180723
  7. 6180723
  8. 6180723
  9. 6180723
  10. 6180723
  11. 6180723
  12. 6180723
  13. 6180723
  14. 6180723
  15. 6180723
  16. 6180723
  17. 6180723
  18. 6180723
Contact Seller

$10,450

+ taxes & licensing

182,714KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6180723
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC6DBB31302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,714 KM

Vehicle Description

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. Prices have been cut and are firm.+hst

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! CERTIFIED AND DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO PAY STUBS! NO JOB LETTERS! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

**Call (416) 686-6969 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! 7 LOCATIONS! over 350 vehicles. We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2017 Nissan Rogue AW...
 190,000 KM
$11,450 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Veracru...
 208,833 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 189,072 KM
$5,450 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory