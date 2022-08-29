2013 Ford Explorer

$12,500 + taxes & licensing 1 7 9 , 0 6 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9147025

Stock #: 1810

VIN: 1FM5K8AR9DGB64142

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1810

Mileage 179,066 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front side airbags Roll Stability Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Odometer rear window defogger POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Front air conditioning Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Air filtration Manual day/night rearview mirror Front overhead console Mechanical Power Steering 3.65 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Convenience Clock Rear Tow Hooks Exterior Steel Wheels LED Taillights Rear Privacy Glass Halogen Headlights Black window trim Trim Cloth Upholstery Additional Features sun visors 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer Braking Assist Dual Tip Exhaust Auxiliary Oil Cooler Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Electronic brakeforce distribution 3-point front seatbelts Acoustic laminated glass Dual speed rear wiper Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Multi-function display Capless fuel filler system 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER TACHOMETER GAUGE 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL 2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS VINYL REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING 220 AMPS ALTERNATOR DIAMETER 22 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR 15.8 STEERING RATIO BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS DIAMETER 32 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM

