$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Explorer
AWD POLICE INTERCEPTOR
Location
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2
179,066KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: 1810
- VIN: 1FM5K8AR9DGB64142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,066 KM
Vehicle Description
Other EXPLORERS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask for the further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at : https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xMjWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs auto sales scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j69i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
Power Steering
3.65 Axle Ratio
AM/FM Radio
Clock
Rear Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels
LED Taillights
Rear Privacy Glass
Halogen Headlights
Black window trim
Cloth Upholstery
sun visors
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Braking Assist
Dual Tip Exhaust
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3-point front seatbelts
Acoustic laminated glass
Dual speed rear wiper
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Multi-function display
Capless fuel filler system
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS
VINYL REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
220 AMPS ALTERNATOR
DIAMETER 22 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
15.8 STEERING RATIO
BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
DIAMETER 32 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
