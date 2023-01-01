Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford F-150

211,637 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

  1. 1692058936
  2. 1692058936
  3. 1692058936
  4. 1692058917
  5. 1692058933
  6. 1692058933
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
211,637KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10299291
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET0DFA69940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,637 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB
EcoBoost 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 365hp 420ft. lbs.

LEATHER | BACKUP CAMERA | 

CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 11Motors

2013 Ford F-250
182,923 KM
$15,485 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 79,547 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Pathfind...
 148,799 KM
$16,895 + tax & lic

Email 11Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

Call Dealer

416-261-XXXX

(click to show)

416-261-1111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory