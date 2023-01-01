$11,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
211,637KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10299291
- VIN: 1FTFW1ET0DFA69940
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 211,637 KM
Vehicle Description
4x4 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB
EcoBoost 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 365hp 420ft. lbs.
LEATHER | BACKUP CAMERA |
CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
