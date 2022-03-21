Menu
2013 Ford F-150

220,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCab / CLEAN/ WELL MAINTAINED / A/C /

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCab / CLEAN/ WELL MAINTAINED / A/C /

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

220,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8802029
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EM6DFC52261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $695

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

