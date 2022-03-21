2013 Ford F-150

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$10,000 + taxes & licensing 2 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8802029

8802029 VIN: 1FTEX1EM6DFC52261

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

