2013 Ford Focus

5dr HB ST

2013 Ford Focus

5dr HB ST

Location

Frontline Motors

475 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A9

416-451-7744

$7,400

+ taxes & licensing

  • 234,622KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4954356
  • Stock #: 475087
  • VIN: 1FADP3L90DL178994
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder

2013 Ford Focus ST HB -  Loaded with Keyless Entry, Leather, Navi, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats. Sunroof,  Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Dual Zone Climate Control & Much More! Excellent Condition - With All Maintenance Up To Date! CarFAX Verified! UCDA Member - Buy With Confidence! CarProof/CarFAX Verified - Clean Title! Financing Available O.A.C!


 


Our Price Includes:


 


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.


2.CarFAX Vehicle History Report.


3.Administration Fee.


4.OMVIC Fee.


5.24 Month Standard Powertrain Warranty.


 


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.


 


We accept all types of credit cards.


 


We are open 7 days a week. (Sunday By Appointment Only)


 


Frontline Motors


475 Kennedy Rd


Toronto, ON M1K 2A9


Office:(416) 451 7744


Email: sales@frontlinemotors.ca


Web: frontlinemotors.ca

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • ABS Brakes
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

