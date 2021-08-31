Menu
2013 Ford Focus

187,617 KM

Details Features

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

SE-EXTRA CLEAN-4CYL-BLUETOOTH-AUX-USB-ALLOYS

2013 Ford Focus

SE-EXTRA CLEAN-4CYL-BLUETOOTH-AUX-USB-ALLOYS

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

187,617KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7868769
  • VIN: 1FADP3F22DL328148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,617 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Super Economy Auto Sales

2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 143,258 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa No...
 0 KM
$7,490 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 275,955 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

