$10,000+ tax & licensing
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing
AJS Auto Sales
416-500-5311
2013 Ford Taurus
AWD POLICE INTERCEPTOR
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2
416-500-5311
188,920KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8437275
- Stock #: 1730
- VIN: 1FAHP2MK6DG207162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,920 KM
Vehicle Description
Lots of TAURUS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask for the further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a full esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, a charge for $249 (plus HST) will be added to your bill of sale.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at : https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xMjWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs auto sales scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j69i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
3-point rear seatbelts
Energy absorbing steering column
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Retained Accessory Power
Front air conditioning
Front Reading Lights
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
Power Steering
3.39 Axle Ratio
AM/FM Radio
Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Black window trim
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
engine hour meter
sun visors
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Braking Assist
Dual Tip Exhaust
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Solar-tinted glass
Cornering brake control
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Multi-function display
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
2-stage unlocking doors
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Capless fuel filler system
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
1.3 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
VINYL REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
220 AMPS ALTERNATOR
0.7 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
6 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
17 STEERING RATIO
DIAMETER 29 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
DIAMETER 21 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
