Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Taurus

198,550 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

AJS Auto Sales

416-500-5311

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Taurus

2013 Ford Taurus

AWD POLICE INTERCEPTOR

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Taurus

AWD POLICE INTERCEPTOR

Location

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

416-500-5311

  1. 9040726
  2. 9040726
  3. 9040726
  4. 9040726
  5. 9040726
  6. 9040726
  7. 9040726
  8. 9040726
  9. 9040726
  10. 9040726
  11. 9040726
  12. 9040726
  13. 9040726
  14. 9040726
  15. 9040726
  16. 9040726
  17. 9040726
  18. 9040726
  19. 9040726
  20. 9040726
  21. 9040726
  22. 9040726
  23. 9040726
  24. 9040726
  25. 9040726
  26. 9040726
  27. 9040726
  28. 9040726
  29. 9040726
  30. 9040726
  31. 9040726
  32. 9040726
Contact Seller

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

198,550KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9040726
  • Stock #: 1783
  • VIN: 1FAHP2M81DG113789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1783
  • Mileage 198,550 KM

Vehicle Description

198K (new motor w only 103K on it), Ex-Police, 3.5L, V6, AWD, Rare White Cruiser, CERTIFIED, CarFax available, Brakes in great shape, Tires almost new, Seats in great shape and much much more..........

LOTS OF TAURUS' (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM ! Please call and ask for the further details or the full list of cars.

Book a test drive by clicking on this link: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer.

We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!

Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you!

All of our certified vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial.

For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing).

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad. Some cars do not have radios.

Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
Power Steering
3.39 Axle Ratio
AM/FM Radio
Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Steel Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Cloth Upholstery
engine hour meter
sun visors
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Braking Assist
Dual Tip Exhaust
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Solar-tinted glass
Cornering brake control
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Multi-function display
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Capless fuel filler system
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
VINYL REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
220 AMPS ALTERNATOR
6 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
17 STEERING RATIO
DIAMETER 29 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
DIAMETER 21 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AJS Auto Sales

2014 Volkswagen Pass...
 212,694 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Accord EX
 162,870 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Civic Hyb...
 64,400 KM
$11,750 + tax & lic

Email AJS Auto Sales

AJS Auto Sales

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

Call Dealer

416-500-XXXX

(click to show)

416-500-5311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory