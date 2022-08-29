$9,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
AJS Auto Sales
416-500-5311
2013 Ford Taurus
2013 Ford Taurus
AWD POLICE INTERCEPTOR
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2
416-500-5311
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
198,550KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9040726
- Stock #: 1783
- VIN: 1FAHP2M81DG113789
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1783
- Mileage 198,550 KM
Vehicle Description
LOTS OF TAURUS' (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM ! Please call and ask for the further details or the full list of cars.
Book a test drive by clicking on this link: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer.
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you!
All of our certified vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial.
For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing).
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad. Some cars do not have radios.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
Power Steering
3.39 Axle Ratio
AM/FM Radio
Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Steel Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Cloth Upholstery
engine hour meter
sun visors
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Braking Assist
Dual Tip Exhaust
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Solar-tinted glass
Cornering brake control
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Multi-function display
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Capless fuel filler system
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
VINYL REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
220 AMPS ALTERNATOR
6 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
17 STEERING RATIO
DIAMETER 29 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
DIAMETER 21 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AJS Auto Sales
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2