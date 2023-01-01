Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

112,978 KM

Details Description Features

$14,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

AJS Auto Sales

416-500-5311

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

WORK TRUCK LONG BED 133"

Watch This Vehicle

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

WORK TRUCK LONG BED 133"

Location

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

416-500-5311

  1. 9464574
  2. 9464574
  3. 9464574
  4. 9464574
  5. 9464574
  6. 9464574
  7. 9464574
  8. 9464574
  9. 9464574
  10. 9464574
  11. 9464574
  12. 9464574
  13. 9464574
  14. 9464574
  15. 9464574
  16. 9464574
  17. 9464574
  18. 9464574
  19. 9464574
  20. 9464574
  21. 9464574
  22. 9464574
  23. 9464574
  24. 9464574
  25. 9464574
  26. 9464574
  27. 9464574
  28. 9464574
  29. 9464574
  30. 9464574
  31. 9464574
  32. 9464574
  33. 9464574
Contact Seller

$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

112,978KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9464574
  • Stock #: 1814
  • VIN: 1GTN1TEX9DZ132072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 112,978 KM

Vehicle Description

113K, 4.3L VORTEC 195HP, 1-Owner, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), AC, Long Box, Beautiful nice work truck for a contractor/landscaper, CarFax available, Auto lights, Cruise control, AM/FM/CD radio/player and center console.

Other PICKUPs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.

We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/

Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).

A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!

To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at : https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xMjWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs auto sales scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j69i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,

We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!

Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/

For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.

Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Tinted Glass
Steel Wheels
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Intermittent front wipers
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Odometer
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Power Steering
Tow/Haul Mode
3.23 axle ratio
AM/FM Radio
Clock
4-Wheel ABS
Vinyl upholstery
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Passenger vanity mirrors
trailer stability control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3-point front seatbelts
Front struts
Hill holder control
Pickup bed light
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL
TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
MANUAL SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
DIAMETER 36 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
145 AMPS ALTERNATOR
REAR STEP BUMPER DETAIL
3.5 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
19 STEERING RATIO
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AJS Auto Sales

2009 Chevrolet Malib...
 97,753 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 112,978 KM
$14,000 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Explorer A...
 179,066 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic

Email AJS Auto Sales

AJS Auto Sales

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

Call Dealer

416-500-XXXX

(click to show)

416-500-5311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory