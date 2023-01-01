2013 GMC Sierra 1500...

$14,000 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 9 7 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9464574

9464574 Stock #: 1814

1814 VIN: 1GTN1TEX9DZ132072

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 112,978 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front side airbags Roll Stability Control Exterior Tinted Glass Steel Wheels Auto ON/OFF Headlights Intermittent front wipers Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Odometer Front air conditioning Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Manual day/night rearview mirror Mechanical Power Steering Tow/Haul Mode 3.23 axle ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Convenience Clock Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Vinyl upholstery Front cupholders Braking Assist Passenger vanity mirrors trailer stability control Electronic brakeforce distribution 3-point front seatbelts Front struts Hill holder control Pickup bed light FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION TACHOMETER GAUGE FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) 4 TOTAL SPEAKERS MANUAL SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS DIAMETER 36 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR 145 AMPS ALTERNATOR REAR STEP BUMPER DETAIL 3.5 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK 19 STEERING RATIO COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS

