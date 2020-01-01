Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 GMC Terrain

193,120 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

JBN Auto Sales

416-894-3353

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Terrain

2013 GMC Terrain

SLE-2

Watch This Vehicle

2013 GMC Terrain

SLE-2

Location

JBN Auto Sales

2563 Eglinton Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R7

416-894-3353

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

193,120KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6295629
  • Stock #: 1050
  • VIN: 2GKALSEK3D6100774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 193,120 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle has been well taken care of and is in excellent condition - mechanically very sound. Inside and outside are very clean, Great on gas with 4 cyl, It comes with lots of features including; Backup camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM,etc,  everything works perfectly. Call or text for more informatiom .416 894 3353 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JBN Auto Sales

2013 GMC Terrain SLE-2
 193,120 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email JBN Auto Sales

JBN Auto Sales

JBN Auto Sales

JBN Auto Sales

2563 Eglinton Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R7

Call Dealer

416-894-XXXX

(click to show)

416-894-3353

Quick Links
Directions Inventory