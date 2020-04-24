Menu
2013 Honda Accord

Cpe HFP RARE EX-L w/Navi

2013 Honda Accord

Cpe HFP RARE EX-L w/Navi

Zero to 100 Fine Motors Inc.

4732 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6

647-213-6133

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,425KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4913490
  • Stock #: HFPACCORD
  • VIN: 1hgct2b82da801131
Exterior Colour
White Orchid Pearl
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Zero to 100 Fine Motors incRARE HFP MODEL ONLY 500 MODELS MADE RED MATS INCLUDED NAVIGATION V6 HONDA LINK BACKUP CAM HEATED SEATS LOW KM SUNROOF ALUMINUM WHEELS BLIND SPOT CAM ECO MODE *** FINANCING AVAILABLE *** Price Includes (Safety) Certification, Emissions Test. No other Fees. Carfax available. Call 647-213-6133 We are open Monday - Friday 10:00 am - 7:00 pm Saturday - Sunday 10:00 am - 4:00pm 4732 Sheppard Avenue East Scarborough Ontario M1S 3V6 Engine KEYWORDS: HONDA ACCORD HONDA ACCORD TOURING HONDA ACCORD COUPEEngine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.5L/212L/100Km City: 10.7L/100Km Hwy: 6.7

