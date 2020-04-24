2013 Honda Accord

4732 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6
647-213-6133
+ taxes & licensing
Zero to 100 Fine Motors incRARE HFP MODEL ONLY 500 MODELS MADE RED MATS INCLUDED NAVIGATION V6 HONDA LINK BACKUP CAM HEATED SEATS LOW KM SUNROOF ALUMINUM WHEELS BLIND SPOT CAM ECO MODE *** FINANCING AVAILABLE *** Price Includes (Safety) Certification, Emissions Test. No other Fees. Carfax available. Call 647-213-6133 We are open Monday - Friday 10:00 am - 7:00 pm Saturday - Sunday 10:00 am - 4:00pm 4732 Sheppard Avenue East Scarborough Ontario M1S 3V6 Engine KEYWORDS: HONDA ACCORD HONDA ACCORD TOURING HONDA ACCORD COUPEEngine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.5L/212L/100Km City: 10.7L/100Km Hwy: 6.7
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4732 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6