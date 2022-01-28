Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Accord

176,392 KM

Details Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Accord

2013 Honda Accord

Cpe 2dr I4 Man EX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Accord

Cpe 2dr I4 Man EX

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 8183484
  2. 8183484
  3. 8183484
  4. 8183484
  5. 8183484
  6. 8183484
  7. 8183484
  8. 8183484
  9. 8183484
  10. 8183484
  11. 8183484
  12. 8183484
  13. 8183484
Contact Seller

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

176,392KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8183484
  • VIN: 1HGCT1A75DA800817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 176,392 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Manual
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2012 Hyundai Sonata
 207,301 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Forester...
 165,982 KM
$17,950 + tax & lic
2012 Infiniti G37 SE...
 173,930 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory