<p>Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering. Drive super nice and smooth. <strong>AUTO CHOICE</strong> 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact <strong>647 388 5969</strong> or <strong>hello@autochoiceinc.ca</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2013 Honda Civic

239,700 KM

$8,300

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Civic

4dr Auto LX

12174199

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
239,700KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F43DH108688

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 239,700 KM

Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

CD Player

Automatic Headlights

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

647-388-5969

