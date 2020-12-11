Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Civic

143,899 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Aryaan Motors

647-997-5348

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Aryaan Motors

4206 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M6

647-997-5348

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

143,899KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6357311
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F53DH101037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,899 KM

Vehicle Description

Aryaan Motors is family owned and operated for over 4 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit us and take a test drive today! __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Aryaan Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification is included in the price . All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else? __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WARRANTY: An extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don’t forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ -Our Prices includes Safety Certification. -Taxes and licensing will be added to the price -No other Fees. -Extended warranty Available -Finance Available: Good credit bad credit no problem. -By appointments only.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Aryaan Motors

2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 134,427 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue S
 119,257 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Sonata ...
 84,225 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Aryaan Motors

Aryaan Motors

Aryaan Motors

4206 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M6

Call Dealer

647-997-XXXX

(click to show)

647-997-5348

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory