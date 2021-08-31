Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Civic

145,134 KM

Details Description Features

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

Sdn 4dr Auto EX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

Sdn 4dr Auto EX

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 7843167
  2. 7843167
  3. 7843167
  4. 7843167
  5. 7843167
  6. 7843167
  7. 7843167
  8. 7843167
  9. 7843167
  10. 7843167
  11. 7843167
  12. 7843167
  13. 7843167
  14. 7843167
  15. 7843167
  16. 7843167
  17. 7843167
Contact Seller

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

145,134KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7843167
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F55DH022839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,134 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2015 Hyundai Tucson ...
 165,876 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic Sdn...
 145,134 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic
2013 Audi Q5 quattro...
 189,146 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory