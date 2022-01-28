Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Civic

186,404 KM

Details Description Features

$9,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

Sdn 4dr Auto LX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

Sdn 4dr Auto LX

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 8226885
  2. 8226885
  3. 8226885
  4. 8226885
  5. 8226885
  6. 8226885
  7. 8226885
  8. 8226885
  9. 8226885
  10. 8226885
  11. 8226885
  12. 8226885
  13. 8226885
  14. 8226885
  15. 8226885
  16. 8226885
Contact Seller

$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

186,404KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8226885
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F42DH017850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,404 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2014 Kia Rondo
 189,730 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 133,821 KM
$9,450 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota RAV4 4WD...
 213,037 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory