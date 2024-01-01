Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>$500 extra for safety</p>

2013 Honda CR-V

290,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Honda CR-V

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda CR-V

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1709655674
  2. 1709655676
  3. 1709655680
  4. 1709655682
  5. 1709655685
  6. 1709655687
  7. 1709655690
  8. 1709655692
  9. 1709655696
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
290,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2HKRM3H33DH000529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 290,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$500 extra for safety

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

Used 2013 Honda CR-V for sale in Scarborough, ON
2013 Honda CR-V 290,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla 208,911 KM $13,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra 183,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

Contact Seller
2013 Honda CR-V