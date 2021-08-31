Menu
2013 Hyundai Accent

177,391 KM

Details Description Features

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Auto Center

416-690-3227

2013 Hyundai Accent

2013 Hyundai Accent

GL

2013 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Quality Auto Center

598 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-690-3227

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

177,391KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7996296
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE0DU105854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,391 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN TITLE VEHICLE

 SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE  – Available

WARRANTY: POWER TRAIN – ENGINE & TRANSMISSION WITH UNLIMITED KM Available

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR NEW, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT QUALITY AUTO CENTER

598 DANFORTH ROAD
SCARBOROUGH,ON M1K 1E7
4166903227                      http://www.ADVENTURELANE.COM
If the customer decide to buy the vehicle AS IS condition ******ONLY***********
We must state now through OMVIC by law: ***********EVEN IF THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES WELL***************
These vehicles are being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may or may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may or may not require substantial repairs at the purchaser expense. It may or may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
** $350-$500 FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE 
* HST + LICENSING ARE EXTRA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cargo shade
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quality Auto Center

Quality Auto Center

598 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-690-3227

