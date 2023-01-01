$7,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GLS / LOW KM / NO ACCIDENT / LOADED / SUNROOF/MINT
Location
Executive Motors
4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
416-953-5105
Advertised Unfit
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899
*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:
-FREE OIL CHANGE
-FREE RUST PROOFING
-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT
CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!
MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM
TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM
WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM
THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM
FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM
SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM
SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM
Vehicle Features
