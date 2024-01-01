$5,618+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GT 6SPEED MANUAL|PANORAMIC ROOF|WINTER TIRES
Location
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
1-877-469-5969
Used
110,814KM
VIN KMHD35LE0DU116127
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 24768A
- Mileage 110,814 KM
Vehicle Description
We’ll Buy Your Car Event if You don’t buy ours, All Trade are Welcome
Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3
VEHICLE SOLD AS-IS PARTS USE PURPOSE The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle come standard with ONE key, if we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we included them. Additional keys will be charge $250 to $495.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Outlet
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Rear-Window Wiper
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
