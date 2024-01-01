Menu
COMES CERTIFIED, ONLY EXTRA IS TAX AND LICENSING. Automatic, Has 228,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger,Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Heated Seates, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Tilted Windows, Cruise Control, Alloy Rims.

2013 Hyundai Elantra

228,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL TRIM/GASSAVER/BLUETOTH/HEATEDSEATS/CERTIFIED.

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL TRIM/GASSAVER/BLUETOTH/HEATEDSEATS/CERTIFIED.

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
228,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE8DH351274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 228,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COMES CERTIFIED, ONLY EXTRA IS TAX AND LICENSING. Automatic, Has 228,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger,Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Heated Seates, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Tilted Windows, Cruise Control, Alloy Rims. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca 416-886-7788 D2 AUTO SALES 3748 KINGSTON RD SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5 HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION BUSINESS HOURS MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM SATURDAYS 11:00AM-5:00PM SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

D2 Auto Sales

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Hyundai Elantra