2013 Hyundai Elantra
GT GL at
Location
Kingscross Hyundai
1957 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON M1L 2M3
416-755-3322
Used
102,243KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD25LE6DU108309
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 34182A
- Mileage 102,243 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kingscross Hyundai
Kingscross Hyundai
1957 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON M1L 2M3
