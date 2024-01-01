Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

102,243 KM

Location

Kingscross Hyundai

1957 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON M1L 2M3

416-755-3322

Used
102,243KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD25LE6DU108309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 34182A
  • Mileage 102,243 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

1957 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON M1L 2M3
