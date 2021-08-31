Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Elantra

133,952 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 7705735
  2. 7705735
  3. 7705735
  4. 7705735
  5. 7705735
  6. 7705735
  7. 7705735
  8. 7705735
  9. 7705735
  10. 7705735
  11. 7705735
  12. 7705735
  13. 7705735
  14. 7705735
  15. 7705735
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

133,952KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7705735
  • Stock #: 397725
  • VIN: 5NPDH2AE3DH397725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 397725
  • Mileage 133,952 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Remote Entry
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2011 Lincoln MKX AWD...
 162,928 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
2007 Mazda CX-7
 252,357 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 202,503 KM
$13,950 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory