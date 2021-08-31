2013 Hyundai Elantra

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 2 , 4 0 7 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Stock #: 17222

17222 - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! VIN: 5NPDH4AE7DH344722

Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 172,407 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

