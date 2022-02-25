Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

203,897 KM

Details Description Features

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Auto Center

416-690-3227

GL

GL

Location

Quality Auto Center

598 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-690-3227

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

203,897KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8354040
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE2DH383296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,897 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE – Available WARRANTY: POWER TRAIN – ENGINE & TRANSMISSION WITH UNLIMITED KM Available FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR NEW, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT QUALITY AUTO CENTER 598 DANFORTH ROAD SCARBOROUGH,ON M1K 1E7 4166903227 http://www.ADVENTURELANE.COM If the customer decide to buy the vehicle AS IS condition ******ONLY*********** We must state now through OMVIC by law: ***********EVEN IF THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES WELL*************** These vehicles are being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may or may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may or may not require substantial repairs at the purchaser expense. It may or may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. ** $350-$500 FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE * HST + LICENSING ARE EXTRA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

598 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

