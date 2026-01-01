$6,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT
NO Accidents/Automatic/LOW KM/PanoRoof/Gas Saver
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT
NO Accidents/Automatic/LOW KM/PanoRoof/Gas Saver
Location
D2 Auto Sales
3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
416-886-7788
Advertised Unfit
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
GLS, NO Accidents, Clean CarFax Report, Automatic, Gas Saver. Has Only 152,000KM on it, Runs and drives Great Like New, Must See Car. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX & USB, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key Less. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is being offered for sale not certified and not e-tested, so it is considered non drivable, Once the Safety is done it will be road worthy and safe. Safety Certification is Available For $895.00
FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca
416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA
PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION
BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM
SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED
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416-886-7788