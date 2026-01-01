2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

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<p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>GLS, NO Accidents, Clean CarFax Report, Automatic, Gas Saver. Has Only 152,000KM on it, Runs and drives Great Like New, Must See Car. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX & USB, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key Less. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>Advertised Unfit</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>Vehicle is being offered for sale not certified and not e-tested, so it is considered non drivable, Once the Safety is done it will be road worthy and safe. Safety Certification is Available For $895.00</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca</span></p><p><span style=color: rgb(186, 55, 42);><strong><span style=font-size: 24pt;>416-886-7788</span></strong></span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>D2 AUTO SALES</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>3748 KINGSTON RD</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>BUSINESS HOURS</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM </span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM</span><br><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>SUNDAYS CLOSED</span></p>

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

NO Accidents/Automatic/LOW KM/PanoRoof/Gas Saver

Watch This Vehicle
14418354

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

NO Accidents/Automatic/LOW KM/PanoRoof/Gas Saver

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

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Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
152,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD35LE4DU018735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GLS, NO Accidents, Clean CarFax Report, Automatic, Gas Saver. Has Only 152,000KM on it, Runs and drives Great Like New, Must See Car. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX & USB, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key Less. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is being offered for sale not certified and not e-tested, so it is considered non drivable, Once the Safety is done it will be road worthy and safe. Safety Certification is Available For $895.00

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM 
SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
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$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT