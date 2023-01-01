Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

180,500 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

GT MANUAL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

GT MANUAL

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

  1. 1676575818
  2. 1676575823
  3. 1676575828
  4. 1676575833
  5. 1676575838
  6. 1676575843
  7. 1676575848
  8. 1676575853
  9. 1676575858
  10. 1676575863
  11. 1676575867
  12. 1676575873
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
180,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9626467
  • Stock #: 0037
  • VIN: KMHD35LE2DU100382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,500 KM

Vehicle Description

GT! MANUAL! WHITE ON BLACK! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT!

BLUETOOTH! NEW CLUTCH! ALL DEALER SERVICE! GOOD BODY AND BRAKES! ALL HIGHWAY 

MILEAGE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 180,500 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Trave...
 243,500 KM
$4,988 + tax & lic
2010 Chrysler 300 30...
 224,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Quick Links
Directions Inventory