2013 Hyundai Genesis

173,818 KM

Details

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

2013 Hyundai Genesis

2013 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe COUPE | PREM PKG | 2.0T | LEATHER |ROOF | 4 NEW SNOW TIRES*

2013 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe COUPE | PREM PKG | 2.0T | LEATHER |ROOF | 4 NEW SNOW TIRES*

Location

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

173,818KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7228097
  Stock #: 3573
  • VIN: KMHHT6KDXDU102462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3573
  • Mileage 173,818 KM

Vehicle Description

HYUNDAI INSPECTION AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!


***CARFAX VERIFIED AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST*** AUTO,


BLACK OVER BLACK LEATHER INT,


A\C, CD, PM, PDL, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT WHEEL,  BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE! ONLY  173,818 KM!


** CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS.


***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Climate Control
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Automatic Headlight

Canadian Fine Motors

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

