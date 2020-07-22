Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5515878
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLAXDG040223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LIMITED!! SPORT! AWD! NAVIGATION! REAR CAMERA! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF!  ALLOY RIMS! HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! VERY GOOD BODY! DRIVE NICE AND
SMOOTH!LOCAL ONTARIO CAR!

 WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTDADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD416-356-8118EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COMTO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Roof
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

2012 Subaru Impreza ...
 97,500 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 145,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2008 Lexus GS 350
 247,000 KM
$5,499 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Inventory