2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
416-356-8118
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
LIMITED!! SPORT! AWD! NAVIGATION! REAR CAMERA! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! ALLOY RIMS! HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! VERY GOOD BODY! DRIVE NICE AND
SMOOTH!LOCAL ONTARIO CAR!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTDADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD416-356-8118EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COMTO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6