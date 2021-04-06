Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

116,212 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motor Valley

416-886-2323

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 2.4L Premium 1-Owner Mint!

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 2.4L Premium 1-Owner Mint!

Location

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

416-886-2323

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

116,212KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 6884628
  Stock #: 318227
  VIN: 5XYZUDLB3DG090499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,212 KM

Vehicle Description

MOTOR VALLEY REMAINS OPEN FOR BUSINESS. Our Sales department is open for in-person shopping by appointment only. We are following the lead of Canadian public health authorities and we are committed to providing safety and comfort during this important time. We are taking appropriate measures such as enhanced cleaning protocols and increasing communications and reminders with our clients and staff on important health and safety measures. To protect yourself and others, we ask that anyone who is feeling unwell or has traveled out of the country to refrain from visiting us. We ask that you make responsible decisions when you visit the dealership. For all inquiries and concerns please contact us at (416) 886-2323 or VALLEYGTA@GMAIL.COM and we will gladly assist you. Thank you for your support.

 

2013 HYUNDAI SANTA FE 2.4L PREMIUM AWD BLACK ON GREY INTERIOR - EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN SUV  INSIDE OUT- CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - COMES EQUIPPED WITH ALL WHEEL DRIVE - POWER WINDOWS - POWER LOCK - HEATED SEATS - KEY-LESS ENTRY - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - ECO MODE - PARKING SENSORS - FOG LIGHTS - ALLOY WHEELS - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - CD/USB/AUX & MUCH MORE!

 

*** PLEASE NOTE: WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! PLEASE CALL/TXT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT AT 416-886-2323 ***

 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! - WE STAND BEHIND EVERY CAR WE SELL...!  

 

Good Bad or No Credit?   We Finance All Types of Credit Visit www.MotorValley.ca To Submit Credit Application Online OR Visit Us In-person For On-Spot Approval.

 

** 2-Yrs Powertrain Warranty on All Vehicles ** 

 

Price Includes:

1. Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2. Administration Fee.

3. PDI (Pre-Delivery Inspection).

4. Carfax History Report.

5. OMVIC Fee

Taxes and Licensing extra.

 

Being a good negotiator shouldn’t allow someone to get a better price over someone who is uncomfortable negotiating. We believe everyone deserves to get the best price first. By constantly monitoring the market you can buy confidently knowing you are getting a great deal! No-haggle pricing. We advertise our lowest price online.

 

MOTOR VALLEY  

2583 Eglinton Ave East 

Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8 

DIR: 416-886-2323

www.MOTORVALLEY.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

