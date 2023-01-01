Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

154,165 KM

Details Description Features

$16,895

+ tax & licensing
$16,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto XL LTD w/Saddle Int

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto XL LTD w/Saddle Int

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$16,895

+ taxes & licensing

154,165KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9585604
  • Stock #: 012901
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF2DU012901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 154,165 KM

Vehicle Description

 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 3.3L XL 6 Passenger Vehicle! Accident-Free! Ontario Vehicle! Fully Loaded! Leather Seats, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Dual Climate Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth And Much More!

 

 

Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Call us at 647-879-5301 or email at sales@octaneauto.ca to book an appointment. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.

 

 

CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

 

 

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don’t need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.

 

 

WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don’t forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

 

 

PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

