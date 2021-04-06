2013 Hyundai Sonata ...

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $499

$6,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 6824825

6824825 VIN: 5NPEB4AC2DH636265

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.