2013 Hyundai Sonata

$7,150 + taxes & licensing 1 8 4 , 6 6 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7332929

7332929 VIN: 5NPEB4AC3DH540533

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 184,663 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Additional Features Automatic FWD

