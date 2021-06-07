Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Sonata

184,663 KM

Details Description Features

$7,150

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,150

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Sonata

2013 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 7332929
  2. 7332929
  3. 7332929
  4. 7332929
  5. 7332929
  6. 7332929
  7. 7332929
  8. 7332929
  9. 7332929
  10. 7332929
  11. 7332929
  12. 7332929
  13. 7332929
  14. 7332929
Contact Seller

$7,150

+ taxes & licensing

184,663KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7332929
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC3DH540533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,663 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca


* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. Prices have been cut and are firm.+hst

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! CERTIFIED AND DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO PAY STUBS! NO JOB LETTERS! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

**Call (416) 686-6969 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! 7 LOCATIONS! over 350 vehicles. We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2012 Audi Q5 quattro...
 165,710 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Sonata ...
 151,330 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Sonata ...
 97,556 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory