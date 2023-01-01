Menu
2013 Hyundai Tucson

154,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Tucson

2013 Hyundai Tucson

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1700593754
  2. 1700593756
  3. 1700593758
  4. 1700593760
  5. 1700593762
  6. 1700593764
  7. 1700593765
  8. 1700593767
  9. 1700593769
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN KM8JTCAC6DU767643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Hyundai Tucson