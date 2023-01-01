Menu
2013 Hyundai Veloster

186,000 KM

Details

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

2013 Hyundai Veloster

2013 Hyundai Veloster

w/Tech

2013 Hyundai Veloster

w/Tech

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

186,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9758371
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD8DU144222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

