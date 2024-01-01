Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899</p><p> </p><p>*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:</p><p>-FREE OIL CHANGE</p><p>-FREE RUST PROOFING</p><p>-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT</p><p> </p><p>CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!</p><p>416-953-5105</p><p> </p><p>MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM</p><p>SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM</p>

2013 Infiniti G37

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Infiniti G37

G37XS/ LEATHER / ROOF/ NAVI / REAR CAM/ SUPER MINT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Infiniti G37

G37XS/ LEATHER / ROOF/ NAVI / REAR CAM/ SUPER MINT

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

  1. 1717878256
  2. 1717878272
  3. 1717878286
  4. 1717878302
  5. 1717878317
  6. 1717878332
  7. 1717878346
  8. 1717878359
  9. 1717878373
  10. 1717878388
  11. 1717878403
  12. 1717878419
  13. 1717878433
  14. 1717878445
  15. 1717878458
  16. 1717878473
  17. 1717878486
  18. 1717878502
  19. 1717878515
  20. 1717878533
  21. 1717878552
  22. 1717878567
  23. 1717878582
  24. 1717878607
  25. 1717878621
  26. 1717878633
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $899

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
178,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1CV6AR0DM353645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Executive Motors

Used 2015 Infiniti QX50 AWD / LIKE NEW/ LOADED / LEATHER /ROOF/ICE COLD AC for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Infiniti QX50 AWD / LIKE NEW/ LOADED / LEATHER /ROOF/ICE COLD AC 147,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Corolla LE/ PUSH START/ ICE COLD AC / LOW KM / SUPER CLEAN for sale in Scarborough, ON
2009 Toyota Corolla LE/ PUSH START/ ICE COLD AC / LOW KM / SUPER CLEAN 128,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX/ NO ACCIDENT / SUPER CLEAN / LOW KM / ICE AC / for sale in Scarborough, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX/ NO ACCIDENT / SUPER CLEAN / LOW KM / ICE AC / 177,000 KM $7,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Executive Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-953-XXXX

(click to show)

416-953-5105

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

Contact Seller
2013 Infiniti G37