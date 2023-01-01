Menu
2013 Infiniti JX35

190,990 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

2013 Infiniti JX35

2013 Infiniti JX35

AWD-7 SEATS-NAVI-BK UP CAM-LEATHER-SUNROOF-ALLOYS

2013 Infiniti JX35

AWD-7 SEATS-NAVI-BK UP CAM-LEATHER-SUNROOF-ALLOYS

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

190,990KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10520607
  VIN: 5N1AL0MMXDC338188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 190,990 KM

Vehicle Description

  OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK WITH LONG HOURS TO ACCOMODATE YOUR SCHEDULE!! CALL US NOW AT (416) 283-0849 TO INQUIRE ; OR VISIT OUR SHOWROOM AT 4300 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH, ON M1E 2M8



    For similar vehicles and to view all our inventory please visit our website at:



    www.supereconomyautosales.com/vehicles/



    At Super Economy Auto Sales, we firmly believe that a 5-star customer service is key to a successful dealership we have been looking after our customers from all over Ontario for over 23 years. Now that's dependable! We know you are looking for a quality car at a great price and therefor we invite you to view our cars in person for a fair comparison, our friendly staff will answer all your questions and walk you through every step making your shopping experience hassle and worry free.







    WE FINANCE EVERYONE WHETHER YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT WE WILL GET YOU THE RIGHT APPROVAL TAILORED TO YOUR NEEDS.







    Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it's true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e., Air Condition, CD Player, etc.) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.







    Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER, CASH OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $695 which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you'd like more protection. A documentation fee of $595 will apply to all finance deals.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

