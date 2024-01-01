$5,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2013 Kia Optima
2013 Kia Optima
Location
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
647-247-7547
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNAGN4A76D5439499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
$500 extra for safety
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales
2013 Kia Optima 0 $5,995 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited 203,000 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota Corolla CE 176,000 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email A.S.D. Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-247-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
A.S.D. Auto Sales
647-247-7547
2013 Kia Optima