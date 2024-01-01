Menu
<p>$500 extra for safety</p>

2013 Kia Optima

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Optima

12019822

2013 Kia Optima

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
VIN KNAGN4A76D5439499

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

$500 extra for safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Leather Seats

Warranty Available

CD Player

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2013 Kia Optima