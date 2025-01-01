$10,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Kia Sorento
FWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX
2013 Kia Sorento
FWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX
Location
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
647-388-5969
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKT3A65DG330804
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,300 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner, Alloy Wheels, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Heated Seats, Traction Control, Two sets of keys. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Choice Used Cars
2011 Honda Odyssey 4DR WGN TOURING W/RES & NAVI 203,200 KM $9,700 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION 4dr Auto Comfortline 165,900 KM SOLD
2014 Toyota RAV4 FWD 4dr LE 240,300 KM SOLD
Email Auto Choice Used Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-388-XXXX(click to show)
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice Used Cars
647-388-5969
2013 Kia Sorento