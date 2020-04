2013 Lexus ES 350

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Convenience Garage door opener

Door Map Pockets

Front & rear cupholders

Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors

All-Season Floor Mats Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Safety REAR SEAT SIDE AIRBAGS

Fog Lamps

Anchor points for child restraint seats

Child protector rear door locks

Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Front seat-mounted side airbags

Front & rear side curtain airbags Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Power Options Auxiliary Pwr Outlet

Pwr rack & pinion steering

Retained accessory pwr Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass

Additional Features Cargo Net

Rear window defroster w/timer

Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors

Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)

Assist grips

Front seat back pockets

Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) w/brake assist (BA)

Rear seat coat hooks

All-position 3-point lap & shoulder belts

Driver & front passenger knee airbags

6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

Front & rear seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters

UV glass protection

Acoustic windshield

Full-size spare tire/wheel

Driver & front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS) -inc: passenger occupant classification

Active front headrest w/whiplash protection

3.5L DOHC DI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)

Front & rear stabilizer bars (2012)

Body-coloured electrochromic pwr heated mirrors -inc: integrated turn signals, reverse auto-tilt, puddle lamps, memory (2012)

Projector style halogen headlamps w/light control system (2012)

All-white LED ambient lighting

Dual-zone auto climate control system -inc: rear heater ducts, dust, pollen & deodorizing air filters

Gauges w/multi-info display -inc: tachometer, dual trip odometer

Pwr windows w/auto up/down -inc: jam protection

Warning lights -inc: low fuel, low engine oil, door ajar, low washer fluid, front passenger seat belt, key reminder

Front & rear MacPherson strut suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs (2012)

Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes (2012)

AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3/WMA capability, auxiliary audio input jack, USB jack, auto sound levelizer system (ASL), title display, Bluetooth, radio data system (RDS), integrated XM satellite radio, (8) speakers

