Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Lexus GS

152,280 KM

Details Description Features

$21,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2013 Lexus GS

2013 Lexus GS

350 AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Lexus GS

350 AWD

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 9899429
  2. 9899429
  3. 9899429
  4. 9899429
  5. 9899429
  6. 9899429
  7. 9899429
  8. 9899429
  9. 9899429
  10. 9899429
  11. 9899429
  12. 9899429
  13. 9899429
  14. 9899429
  15. 9899429
  16. 9899429
  17. 9899429
  18. 9899429
  19. 9899429
  20. 9899429
  21. 9899429
  22. 9899429
  23. 9899429
  24. 9899429
  25. 9899429
  26. 9899429
  27. 9899429
Contact Seller

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
152,280KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9899429
  • Stock #: 001228
  • VIN: JTHCE1BL7D5001228

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,280 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Lexus GS350 AWD SEDAN
NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS - PUSH START BACKUP CAMERA - ACCIDENT FREE CLEAN CARFAX

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standard including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
WOOD STEERING WHEEL
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 70,074 KM
$33,895 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue S ...
 144,206 KM
$15,895 + tax & lic
2015 Land Rover LR2 ...
 125,944 KM
$15,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory