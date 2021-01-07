Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mazda CX-5

185,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

647-504-9487

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda CX-5

2013 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

647-504-9487

  1. 1612400759
  2. 1612400759
  3. 1612400759
  4. 1612400759
  5. 1612400759
  6. 1612400759
  7. 1612400759
  8. 1612400759
  9. 1612400759
  10. 1612400759
  11. 1612400759
  12. 1612400524
  13. 1612400759
  14. 1612400759
  15. 1612400759
  16. 1612400759
  17. 1612400759
  18. 1612400759
  19. 1612400759
  20. 1612400759
  21. 1612400759
  22. 1612400798
  23. 1612400759
  24. 1612400798
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6489475
  • VIN: JM3KE2CE8D0117318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 ** CERTIFIED **

** 2 YEARS FREE WARRANTY, 520$ retail value **

** ONE OWNER **
**2013 MAZDA CX-5 TOURING, 2 sets of rims and tires, backup camera, push button start, sunroof, 185,xxx km, Clean,  Driving good **.        

  ** AS PER NEW LAW REGULATIONS, WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**   

** NO CHARGE FOR FINANCING APPLICATION**

** HST and LICENCING are extra**  
* **Buy with confidence; registered dealer with OMVIC and UCDA. Open Mon - Sat from 10 am - 6 pm,  Sundays open only by appointment**.  

**WARRANTY available up to 3 years  * *HST Licencing is extra*.  *FINANCING AVAILABLE100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL!!!**down payment may be required* Regardless of your credit, Good or Poor, let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs.  ** Trade in are welcome** VISA, MASTERCARD accepted, we also speak french, italian and spanish.

Please visit us at 585 Kennedy Rd in Scarborough, call before at 6475049487 Stefan

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

2008 Dodge Grand Car...
 250,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Tigu...
 207,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 176,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

Call Dealer

647-504-XXXX

(click to show)

647-504-9487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory