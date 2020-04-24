2013 Mazda MAZDA3

Safety Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

4 Speakers Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Front Bucket Seats

Reclining front bucket seats

Split Folding Rear Seat

Additional Features Panic Alarm

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Cloth Seat Trim

Front beverage holders

Passenger door bin

MP3 decoder

Anti-whiplash front head restraints

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Four wheel independent suspension

Bumpers: body-colour

AM/FM CD Player/MP3 Capability

16' Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.