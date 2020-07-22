2013 Mazda MAZDASPEED3

+ taxes & licensing
Rare MazdaSpeed3 2.3 Turbo Hatchback Technology Package - Navigation with Touchscreen - Adaptive Bi-Xenon Headlights - LED Taillights - Keyless Ignition/Entry - Blind-Spot Warning System - SMS Text Reading And Reply - Pandora Internet Radio Connectivity - HD Radio - Satellite Radio Plus More! Accident-Free Local Ontario Vehicle! 6 Speed! Black Mica Exterior on Black Interior! This Vehicle is in Excellent Shape - Service Up To Date from Mazda! Loaded With 18" Gunmetal Mazda Alloy Wheels, Limited Slip Differential, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather & Cloth Trimmed Seats, Bluetooth Audio, Plus So Much More! This Vehicle Comes Certified, and Also Comes With a 24 Month Powertrain Warranty Included In The Price! Financing Available OAC! We Finance All Credit Types!
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.CarFAX Vehicle History Report.
3.Administration Fee.
4.OMVIC Fee.
5.24 Month Standard Powertrain Warranty.
