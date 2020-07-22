Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDASPEED3

158,722 KM

Details Description Features

$13,490

+ tax & licensing
$13,490

+ taxes & licensing

Motorfield

416-270-3012

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda MAZDASPEED3

2013 Mazda MAZDASPEED3

Mazdaspeed3 HB Technology *Navi, Bluetooth, Clean CarFAX*

2013 Mazda MAZDASPEED3

Mazdaspeed3 HB Technology *Navi, Bluetooth, Clean CarFAX*

Location

Motorfield

1890 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

416-270-3012

$13,490

+ taxes & licensing

158,722KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5613483
  • Stock #: A189261
  • VIN: JM1BL1N34D1772588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # A189261
  • Mileage 158,722 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare MazdaSpeed3 2.3 Turbo Hatchback Technology Package - Navigation with Touchscreen - Adaptive Bi-Xenon Headlights - LED Taillights - Keyless Ignition/Entry - Blind-Spot Warning System - SMS Text Reading And Reply - Pandora Internet Radio Connectivity - HD Radio - Satellite Radio Plus More! Accident-Free Local Ontario Vehicle! 6 Speed! Black Mica Exterior on Black Interior! This Vehicle is in Excellent Shape - Service Up To Date from Mazda! Loaded With 18" Gunmetal Mazda Alloy Wheels, Limited Slip Differential, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather & Cloth Trimmed Seats, Bluetooth Audio, Plus So Much More! This Vehicle Comes Certified, and Also Comes With a 24 Month Powertrain Warranty Included In The Price! Financing Available OAC! We Finance All Credit Types! 


Our Price Includes:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.CarFAX Vehicle History Report.
3.Administration Fee.
4.OMVIC Fee.
5.24 Month Standard Powertrain Warranty.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.


We accept all types of credit cards.


We are open 7 days a week!


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control

