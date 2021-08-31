Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

132,463 KM

Details Description Features

$13,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,450

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

4dr HB B 250 Sports Tourer

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

4dr HB B 250 Sports Tourer

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 8050156
  2. 8050156
  3. 8050156
  4. 8050156
  5. 8050156
  6. 8050156
  7. 8050156
  8. 8050156
  9. 8050156
  10. 8050156
  11. 8050156
  12. 8050156
  13. 8050156
  14. 8050156
  15. 8050156
  16. 8050156
  17. 8050156
  18. 8050156
Contact Seller

$13,450

+ taxes & licensing

132,463KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8050156
  • VIN: WDDMH4EB9DJ135852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,463 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 134,889 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 193,207 KM
$14,450 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 189,958 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory