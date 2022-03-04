Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

151,178 KM

Motor Valley

416-886-2323

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 Sports Tourer Sunroof / Camera 1-Owner!

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 Sports Tourer Sunroof / Camera 1-Owner!

Location

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

416-886-2323

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

151,178KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8556089
  • Stock #: 318315
  • VIN: WDDMH4EB8DJ134434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,178 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B250 Sports Tourer! Extremely Clean Vehicle Comes With Most Desired Color Combination Gray On Black Interior, Heated Leather Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, HID/ Xenon Headlights, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Assist, Power Memory Seats, Premium Pkg! KEY-LESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH/XM/HD RADIO/CD/USB/AUX & Much More...

 

 

*** PLEASE NOTE: WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! PLEASE CALL/TXT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT AT 416-886-2323 ***

 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! - WE STAND BEHIND EVERY CAR WE SELL...!  

 

Good Bad or No Credit?   We Finance All Types of Credit Visit www.MotorValley.ca To Submit Credit Application Online OR Visit Us In-person For On-Spot Approval.

 

** 2-Yrs Powertrain Warranty on All Vehicles ** 

 

Price Includes:

1. Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2. Administration Fee.

3. PDI (Pre-Delivery Inspection).

4. Carfax History Report.

5. OMVIC Fee

Taxes and Licensing extra.

 

Being a good negotiator shouldn’t allow someone to get a better price over someone who is uncomfortable negotiating. We believe everyone deserves to get the best price first. By constantly monitoring the market you can buy confidently knowing you are getting a great deal! No-haggle pricing. We advertise our lowest price online.

 

MOTOR VALLEY  

2583 Eglinton Ave East 

Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8 

DIR: 416-886-2323

www.MOTORVALLEY.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

