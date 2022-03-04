$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-886-2323
2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
B250 Sports Tourer Sunroof / Camera 1-Owner!
Location
Motor Valley
2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8
416-886-2323
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8556089
- Stock #: 318315
- VIN: WDDMH4EB8DJ134434
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,178 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B250 Sports Tourer! Extremely Clean Vehicle Comes With Most Desired Color Combination Gray On Black Interior, Heated Leather Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, HID/ Xenon Headlights, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Assist, Power Memory Seats, Premium Pkg! KEY-LESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH/XM/HD RADIO/CD/USB/AUX & Much More...
*** PLEASE NOTE: WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! PLEASE CALL/TXT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT AT 416-886-2323 ***
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! - WE STAND BEHIND EVERY CAR WE SELL...!
Good Bad or No Credit? We Finance All Types of Credit Visit www.MotorValley.ca To Submit Credit Application Online OR Visit Us In-person For On-Spot Approval.
** 2-Yrs Powertrain Warranty on All Vehicles **
Price Includes:
1. Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2. Administration Fee.
3. PDI (Pre-Delivery Inspection).
4. Carfax History Report.
5. OMVIC Fee
Taxes and Licensing extra.
Being a good negotiator shouldn’t allow someone to get a better price over someone who is uncomfortable negotiating. We believe everyone deserves to get the best price first. By constantly monitoring the market you can buy confidently knowing you are getting a great deal! No-haggle pricing. We advertise our lowest price online.
MOTOR VALLEY
2583 Eglinton Ave East
Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8
DIR: 416-886-2323
www.MOTORVALLEY.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motor Valley
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.