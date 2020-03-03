Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC

Alpha Auto Sales

2100 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7

1-800-632-4194

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,562KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4787271
  • Stock #: STK20200184
  • VIN: WDCGG0EB3DG129068
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2013 Mercedes Benz GLK250 Bluetec - Luzonite Gray exterior on Beige interior - Carfax verified - Clean Title - Low Km's only 94k - Complete service records from Mercedes - Loaded w/ Leather heated seats, Navigation, Backup camera, Cd, Aux, Usb, Bluetooth phone & audio, dvd, Xm, Harman/kardon audio, Blind spot sensors, Lane keep assist, Keyless go, Bi-xenon lights & Much More! In excellent shape inside out, extremely well maintained! Financing Available - OAC!


*2 Y Unlimited KM Powertrain Engine & Transmission Warranty*


Included in the price:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.AutoGard Warranty
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.


Go to www.alphaautosales.ca to see 20+ high-resolution pictures of this vehicle or to apply for financing. 


We Accept Visa Mastercard and American Express!! 


We are open 7 days a week. 


Alpha Auto Sales 
2100 Lawrence Ave. E 
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7 
Office: 1 (800) 632 4194 
Direct: (647) 632 6011 
Email: sales@alphaautosales.ca 
Web: alphaautosales.ca

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Trim
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Rear Windows Wiper
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Alpha Auto Sales

Alpha Auto Sales

2100 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7

